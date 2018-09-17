Cardinals avoid sweep, knock Dodgers out of 1st

Adam Wainwright struck out nine in his second start since returning from the disabled list, and Marcell Ozuna hit a home run Sunday night as the St. Louis Cardinals avoided a four-game sweep with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wainwright (2-3) gave up just two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings, helping the Cardinals end a four-game losing streak. He threw 101 pitches just six days after returning from four months away due to right elbow inflammation.

The Dodgers had won the first three games of the series, scoring 17 runs on Saturday alone to move into first place in the National League West. The Cardinals had swept the Dodgers in a three-game series at Los Angeles last month.

The Sunday defeat dropped the Dodgers a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies with a three-game series between the division rivals starting Monday in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals are now tied with the Dodgers for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

Los Angeles starter Ross Stripling (8-4) gave up three runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings in his return to the starting rotation. He struck out five without issuing a walk. Stripling took the starting spot of Alex Wood, who was moved to the bullpen.

Ozuna tagged Stripling for a home run leading off the second inning, his 22nd of the season. Jedd Gyorko and Yadier Molina added RBI singles in the fourth inning. Ozuna scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Molina had another RBI single in the eighth inning.

Yasiel Puig, who hit three home runs for the Dodgers on Saturday and two homers on Friday, went 0-for-3 with a walk. The Dodgers had just four hits Sunday, a day after recording 16.

The Dodgers’ streak of 23 consecutive games with a home run came to an end one short of the franchise record set in 1953. It was the longest streak of consecutive games with a home run in the major leagues this season.

The Cardinals improved to 35-22 since Mike Shildt took over as manager from Mike Matheny on July 15.

