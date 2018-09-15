Buehler helps Dodgers tie Cards in wild-card race

EditorsNote: Update 2: Adds Rockies loss to 5th graf

Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler dominated for eight innings, and Yasiel Puig hit a pair of home runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for the second wild-card spot in the National League on Friday with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Buehler retired the first 13 Cardinals batters Friday before Paul DeJong singled with one out in the fifth inning. Buehler (7-5), who started a combined no-hitter for the Dodgers on May 4, gave up just two hits over eight innings.

Not only did Buehler tie a career high with nine strikeouts, it was the first time in his brief major league career he has pitched beyond the seventh inning. Closer Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his 35th save.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the current four-game series at St. Louis after they were swept by the Cardinals in a three-game series at Los Angeles last month.

At 81-67, the Dodgers and Cardinals are tied for the NL’s second wild-card spot, behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers also moved a half-game behind Colorado for the National League West lead. The Rockies were shutout 2-0 at San Francisco on Friday.

Cardinals rookie starter Jack Flaherty (8-7) delivered his own six strong innings. He gave up one run on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

In two starts against the Dodgers this season, Flaherty has given up two runs on five hits over 12 innings. Both runs came on solo home runs. Joc Pederson hit a home run against him on Aug. 22, but the Cardinals finished off their series sweep in that game.

The Dodgers found their opening against Flaherty in the second inning when Puig hit a full-count pitch into the first row of seats in left-center field. He added another home run in the ninth inning off Tyler Webb to give him 18 this season.

The Dodgers have now hit a home run in 22 consecutive games, the longest streak in the major leagues this season and also the longest in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The Dodgers had a streak of 24 games with a home run in 1953 when the team was in Brooklyn.

The Dodgers added a run in the seventh inning when Cody Bellinger scored from third on a Yadier Molina passed ball. Puig tried to add a second run on the play when the return throw to home was wild, but he was tagged out.

—Field Level Media