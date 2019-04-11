Cardinals crush Dodgers to complete 4-game sweep

Jose Martinez had four hits and Matt Wieters drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-7 victory Thursday afternoon.

Apr 11, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws the ball during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

It was the Cardinals’ first four-game sweep of the Dodgers in St. Louis since July 15-18, 2010.

Harrison Bader was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded twice in the game as the Cardinals reached their season high in runs scored without hitting a home run. It was just the fourth time since 1974 that a batter was hit by a pitch twice in a game with the bases loaded.

Enrique Hernandez hit a home run for the Dodgers, as did former Cardinals veteran David Freese and pitcher Walker Buehler as Los Angeles twice gave up three-run leads. It was a far better day at the plate than on the mound for Buehler (1-1), who gave up five runs on five hits over four innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Bader’s two hit-by-pitch RBIs were not the Cardinals’ only source of unconventional runs. He scored from second base on a wild pitch in the second inning. He added another run in the fifth when Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy booted a routine groundball.

In the sixth inning, Martinez scored from second when a Yimi Garcia pitch got past Dodgers catcher Rocky Gale, who then threw the ball into left field as Martinez was advancing to third.

Not only did the Dodgers’ Buehler struggle, but so did Cardinals starter Michael Wacha, as an anticipated pitchers’ duel fizzled. Wacha gave up seven runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (0-1) allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base as the Cardinals took the lead for good with a four-run fifth inning.

The Cardinals’ offensive eruption came without Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter in the starting lineup.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager left the game in the fourth inning after he was hit by a Giovanny Gallegos pitch. Seager has a left hamstring contusion.

Gallegos (1-0) recovered to strike out three over 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. The Cardinals bullpen retired 14 consecutive batters before Justin Turner singled with two outs in the ninth inning.

