Fowler, Cardinals walk off over Mets in 13

Dexter Fowler’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning capped a comeback by the St. Louis Cardinals, who edged the New York Mets, 4-3, at Busch Stadium.

With the victory in the rubber match of the three-game series, the Cardinals (15-9) have won 10 of their last 12. The Mets (15-8) fell to 2-4 on a nine-game road trip.

Paul Sewald (0-1) struck out Tommy Pham leading off the 13th before he walked Jose Martinez on a full count. Marcell Ozuna followed with a single on a full count before Fowler laced an 0-1 pitch to right field. Martinez easily beat the throw home from Brandon Nimmo to give the Cardinals their only lead of the game.

John Gant (1-0), making his first big league appearance of the season, earned the win with three perfect innings of relief.

The Mets led 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh thanks to Yoenis Cespedes, who had an RBI double in the first and a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Noah Syndergaard, who surrendered just two hits and didn’t allow a runner past first base in the first six innings. But the Cardinals scored a run apiece in the seventh and eighth on RBI singles by Ozuna and Pham, respectively.

The Mets took the lead in the top of the 10th, when Jose Lobaton drew a two-out bases-loaded walk, but the Cardinals tied the game against New York closer Jeurys Familia, who retired the first two batters in the bottom of the inning before giving up an infield single to Pham (4-for-6) and an RBI double to Martinez.

Syndergaard allowed the two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over the season-high 7 1/3 innings. Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings. He has given up just two runs in his last five starts, a stretch of 33 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media