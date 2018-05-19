Martinez drives in 5 as Cardinals rout Phillies

Jose Martinez had four hits, including a home run, to go along with five RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 Friday at Busch Stadium.

Tommy Pham added three hits, Francisco Pena had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs while starter Michael Wacha allowed two earned runs in six solid innings. Wacha (5-1) struck out eight and threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Kolten Wong also homered for the Cardinals.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (3-2) struggled in three shaky innings as he gave up five hits and four runs (two earned).

Reliever Drew Hutchison then allowed six hits and five earned runs in only three innings.

Cesar Hernandez ripped two hits for the Phillies, highlighted by a solo homer in the seventh.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the third when Pham ripped his seventh double of the season and scored Pena. They added a second run in the inning to go ahead 2-0 after Martinez blooped a single to right, scoring Pham.

St. Louis didn’t let up in the third, with two more runs coming across for a 4-0 advantage following a two-run single to left by Jedd Gyorko.

Two of the four runs were unearned against Arrieta.

Hutchison opened the fourth and immediately worked his way into trouble by serving up a leadoff double to Pena, who came around on a wild pitch for a 5-0 Cardinals lead.

Philadelphia got within 5-2 in the fifth when Odubel Herrera hit a two-run single to center while extending his on-base streak to 44 consecutive games. The 44-game streak is tied for the fourth most in franchise history.

Pena hit a solo home run in the fifth for a 6-2 Cardinals lead.

An RBI single by Matt Carpenter in the sixth extended the St. Louis lead before Martinez’s two-run homer pushed the Cardinals’ advantage to 9-2.

Hernandez hit a solo home run to right field in the seventh as the Phillies closed within 9-3. It was the sixth homer of the season for the Philadelphia leadoff hitter.

