Cardinals continue to roll, take down visiting Phillies

Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt hit two-run doubles as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored all of their runs with two outs while winning for the fourth time in their last five games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Martinez earned his first victory as a starting pitcher since July 7, 2018.

Alex Reyes closed out the game to earn his sixth save of the season.

Losing pitcher Zach Elfin (1-1) allowed five runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight batters and walked none.

The Phillies struck first. Rhys Hoskins walked in the first inning, then he raced to third on Bryce Harper’s double and scored on J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly.

But that lead was short-lived.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Dylan Carlson hit a single and scored on Nolan Arenado’s double past the sliding Brad Miller in left field.

After Justin Williams and Andrew Knizner hit singles in the second inning, Edman’s double put the Cardinals up 3-1.

The Cardinals committed two errors to give the Phillies an unearned run in the fourth inning. First Williams dropped Realmuto’s fly ball to the right field warning track.

Then Martinez’s wild pickoff throw allowed Realmuto to reach third. Realmuto scored on Didi Gregorius’ groundout to cut the lead to 3-2.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Edman hit a two-out single and went to third on Carlson’s single. Goldschmidt greeted reliever Sam Coonrod with his double off the top of the right field wall to make it 5-2.

Martinez retired 13 straight batters while pitching into the eighth inning. He departed after walking Matt Joyce with one out, then reliever Giovanny Gallegos coaxed a double-play grounder from Miller.

--Field Level Media