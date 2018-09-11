Adams' homer pushes Cardinals past Pirates

Matt Adams hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run eighth inning Monday to push the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trailing 6-4, Matt Carpenter led off the eighth against reliever Edgar Santana (2-3) with a walk. Jose Martinez singled before Adams sent his 21st homer to right to make it 7-4. Harrison Bader drove in the winner later in the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Pirates closed to within 8-7 in the ninth on Josh Bell’s RBI double.

Starling Marte, Colin Moran and Josh Harrison homered for the Pirates, who had won five straight. Pittsburgh also blew a 4-0 lead.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, making his first start since May 13 after an elbow injury, allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.

John Brebbia (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth. Carlos Martinez gave up the run in the ninth but picked up his third save.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams gave up four runs and six hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. Williams had given up four runs over his previous nine starts.

Moran hit his ninth homer, a two-out solo shot to right-center, in the second.

The Pirates tacked on three more in the third. Williams singled. An out later, Marte sent his 19th homer to center for a 3-0 lead. Bell and Francisco Cervelli singled, and Dickerson followed with an RBI base hit for a 4-0 advantage.

St. Louis tied it in the fourth. Carpenter opened with his 40th double. Jose Martinez singled. An out later, Ozuna drove in Carpenter with a base hit. Martinez and Ozuna scored on Paul DeJong’s double to make it 4-3. Kolten Wong singled, and Bader’s sacrifice fly brought DeJong home.

Harrison led off the sixth with a homer to center, his eighth, to put Pittsburgh back on top, 5-4. Later in the inning, Adam Frazier added an RBI single to make it 6-4.

—Field Level Media