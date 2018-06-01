FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 3:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Munoz's walk-off blast caps Cards' rally vs. Pirates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yairo Munoz hit a walk-off, three-run homer Thursday to cap a five-run ninth inning and give the St. Louis Cardinals a 10-8 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

The rookie shortstop doubled his career RBI total by knocking in five runs.

The Cardinals, who blew an early 4-0 lead, entered the ninth trailing 8-5 against Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez (2-2). Harrison Bader led off with a double, and Tommy Pham reached on an error. Pinch hitter Marcell Ozuna walked to load the bases. Pinch hitter Luke Voit drove in two with a single to make it 8-7.

Munoz followed with his second homer, a blast to center.

The Pirates have lost 10 of their past 13.

Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. Mike Mayers (2-0) pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Williams allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings.

St. Louis batted around in the first and took a 4-0 lead. Matt Carpenter and Bader singled, and an out later, Jose Martinez walked to load the bases. Dexter Fowler followed with a two-run single to right, and Munoz smacked a two-run double down the line in right.

The Pirates got one back in the second on Jordy Mercer’s bloop RBI single to make it 4-1, and they got another in the fourth on Gregory Polanco’s RBI double, making it 4-2.

In the fifth, Josh Bell hit his fourth homer, a two-run shot just clearing the wall in right-center to pull Pittsburgh into a 4-4 tie.

The Cardinals came right back in their half of the fifth to move back ahead 5-4 on Greg Garcia’s soft, two-out RBI single to center.

Polanco hit his second RBI double of the game in the eighth for a 5-5 tie. With one out, pinch hitter Adam Frazier walked. Josh Harrison’s fly to right advanced the runners to second and third. Cardinals closer Bud Norris came on, and Francisco Cervelli set a career best with his eighth homer, just clearing the wall in left to make it 8-5.

—Field Level Media

