Bell, Pirates storm back, knock off Cardinals

Josh Bell went 4-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 10-6 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.

May 12, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is celebrates with center fielder Yairo Munoz (34) after hitting a two run home run off of Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium.

The Pirates trailed 6-3 entering the seventh inning and scored five runs, the first three on a game-tying home run by Bell.

Francisco Cervelli collected three hits, Gregory Polanco had two hits and scored three runs, and Adam Frazier and Colin Moran each had two-run doubles for the Pirates, who have won three in a row.

Pittsburgh left-hander Steven Brault made his second start of the season since coming out of the bullpen and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits.

Chris Stratton (1-2), acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, pitched an inning in relief to earn the victory.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Jose Martinez had three hits, scored two runs and drive in two more. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including a two-run homer, to finish 9-for-17 in the series, and Yairo Munoz and Jedd Gyorko also had two hits each.

Hudson, who has thrown as many as 100 pitches this season, was replaced by Tyler Webb after throwing 84 pitches, including a walk and a hit batsman to start the seventh.

John Brebbia (1-2) replaced Webb and surrendered the three-run homer to Bell to tie the score at 6-6. Cervelli doubled with one out, and pinch-hitter Melky Cabrera reached on a two-out walk. Frazier then pinch hit for Stratton and delivered a two-run double for an 8-6 lead.

Moran drove in two more with a double in the eighth to make it 10-6.

The 10 runs is a season high for the Pirates

Both starting pitchers got into early trouble.

Hudson gave up three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Bell.

The Cardinals came back with four runs in their half of the first, highlighted by Goldschmidt’s homer.

—Field Level Media