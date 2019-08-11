Thomas' slam rallies Cardinals past Pirates

Rookie Lane Thomas smacked a grand slam to rally the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-9 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 11, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas’ slam in the seventh inning off reliever Kyle Crick (3-7) capped a five-run rally that erased Pittsburgh’s 8-4 lead.

The Cardinals won their eighth consecutive game against the reeling Pirates, who lost for the 24th time in their last 28 games.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Cardinals. He is hitting .387 with seven homers and 22 RBIs against the Pirates this season.

Pirates slugger Josh Bell hit two homers, his first since July 5. He went 5-for-10 in the series with two doubles, two homers, four runs and four RBIs.

Both starting pitchers struggled. Steven Brault allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Pirates and Miles Mikolas allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings for the Cardinals.

John Gant (8-0), the fourth of six Cardinals pitchers, picked up the victory in relief with a scoreless inning. Andrew Miller earned his fourth save despite allowing Pablo Reyes’ homer in the ninth.

Bell’s first-inning homer put the Pirates up 2-0. Goldschmidt countered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run blast.

The Pirates took a 4-2 lead in the third inning. Bell looped a single that right fielder Jose Martinez misplayed, allowing one run to score. Melky Cabrera followed that error — the first in nine games for the Cardinals — with an RBI groundout.

Goldschmidt’s RBI single cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning. Thomas tied the game with a two-out triple in the fourth.

Bell’s second homer put the Pirates up 6-4 in the fifth. Adam Frazier’s two-out, two-run single then put the Pirates up 8-4 in the sixth.

But the Cardinals stormed back when Crick lost control in the seventh. Andrew Knizer was hit by a pitch to force home one run and Thomas’ grand slam put the Cardinals ahead.

Dexter Fowler, who entered the game after Jose Martinez exited with right shoulder discomfort, added a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Right-hander Clay Holmes came off the injured list and prevented further damage with a scoreless inning. Right-hander Parker Markel was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis before the game to make room for Holmes.

