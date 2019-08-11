Wainwright continues domination of Pirates in Cards' win

EditorsNote: Minor edits for clarity

Aug 10, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright beat Pittsburgh for the 15th time in his career as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Pirates 3-1 on Saturday night.

Wainwright (8-8) worked six innings and struck out eight batters while holding the Pirates to their one run. Giovanny Gallegos worked 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings and Carlos Martinez closed out the ninth inning to earn his 12th save.

Tommy Edman singled and doubled for the Cardinals and scored the decisive run in the sixth inning.

The Cardinals won their seventh straight game against Pittsburgh. The free-falling Pirates lost for the 23rd time in their last 27 games.

Pittsburgh starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (8-11) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Adam Frazier launched Wainwright’s first pitch of the game into the right field seats to snap a 0-for-18 streak and give the Pirates an instant 1-0 lead.

But the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Dexter Fowler earned a leadoff walk and raced to third on Edman’s blooper into right field.

After Paul Goldschmidt walked to load the bases, Marcell Ozuna grounded into a run-scoring double play.

With one out in the fourth inning, Josh Bell drew a walk and went to third on Jose Osuna’s single into right field. But Wainwright struck out Colin Moran and Kevin Newman to keep the game tied.

Jacob Stallings singled leading off the fifth inning. Frazier drew a one-out walk and Bryan Reynolds loaded the bases with hit a single to right.

But Wainwright escaped again as Starling Marte lined out to short and Bell struck out.

The Cardinals chased Musgrove in the sixth. Edman hit a double through the right-center field alley and scored on Newman’s two-base throwing error on the relay.

Goldschmidt followed with a single and moved to third on Ozuna’s double into the left field corner. Paul DeJong’s infield RBI single against reliever Francisco Liriano gave the Cardinals their 3-1 margin.

