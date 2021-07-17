Mike Yastrzemski belts pair of homers as Giants defeat Cardinals

Mike Yastrzemski hit two homers and drove in four runs to lift the San Francisco Giants past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Friday night.

LaMonte Wade Jr. added a three-run homer for the Giants, who extended their winning streak to five games. But they may have suffered another casualty.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford left the game in the eighth inning with an apparent leg injury. He grabbed his left hamstring muscle during his at-bat, then departed after hitting a single.

The Cardinals stranded 13 runners while losing for the third time in their last four games.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb came up from Triple-A Sacramento to fill in for scheduled starter Kevin Gausman, who returned home to Louisiana after his wife was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

Webb lasted four innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk. The Giants turned to their bullpen with Zack Littell, John Brebbia, Jarlin Garica, Dominic Leone, Jay Jackson and Tyler Rogers combining to get the final 15 outs.

Jackson (1-0) got the victory.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (7-6) worked six innings and allowed four runs on five hits.

The Giants struck first with Yastrzemski’s solo homer in the fourth inning.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in their half of the inning when Nolan Arenado hit a single, moved up on a groundout and scored on Tommy Edman’s single.

Donovan Solano led off the fifth with a single and Steven Duggar walked, setting the table for Wade’s homer that put the Giants up 7-1.

The Giants broke the game open in the seventh inning when Yastrzemski hit a two-out, three-run homer off reliever T.J. McFarland to make it 7-1.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 7-2. The Cardinals loaded the bases after that blast, but Jackson struck out Harrison Bader to strand the runners.

--Field Level Media