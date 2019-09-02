Wainwright sharp as Cardinals take down Giants

Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Monday afternoon.

Sep 2, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The National League Central-leading Cardinals won for the 19th time in their past 24 games. They have not lost consecutive games during that span.

The Giants fell for the sixth time in seven games and the 10th time in 13 games as their fade from the wild card race continued.

Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits and no walks while lowering his home ERA this season to 2.43. Closer Carlos Martinez recorded the last four outs to earn his 17th save.

Giants starting pitcher Tyler Beede (3-9) allowed three runs in four innings in his first career appearance against the Cardinals. Beede carried an 8.47 first-inning ERA into the game and quickly fell behind 2-0.

Dexter Fowler led off the first inning with a single and scored on Kolten Wong’s triple into the right field corner. That extended Wong’s extra-base streak to six games and his on-base streak to 17 games.

With the Giants playing their infield back, Paul Goldschmidt’s grounder to short scored Wong.

The Cardinals increased their lead to 3-0 in the third inning with Goldschmidt’s double off the left field wall and Paul DeJong’s RBI single up the middle.

They nearly scored two more in the seventh inning, but Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar made a diving catch on Wong’s drive into the right-center alley to strand runners on second and third.

The Giants got on the board in the eighth inning when Mauricio Dubon hit his first career homer, connecting off reliever Giovanny Gallegos.

Both teams made roster moves before the game. The Giants promoted pitchers Kyle Barraclough and Andrew Suarez as part of their September roster expansion. Giants manager Bruce Bochy put both to work as relievers Monday.

The Cardinals promoted infielder Edmundo Sosa a day sooner than planned. He entered the game as a pinch runner and stole his first major league base.

—Field Level Media