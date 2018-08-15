Cards outlast Nationals for 7th straight win

EditorsNote: rewords lede; fixes DeJong in eighth graf; fixes Wieters’ in 11th graf

Kolten Wong and pitcher John Gant homered, and Gant tossed 5 1/3 solid innings as the St. Louis Cardinals handled the visiting Washington Nationals 6-4 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

The victory was the seventh in a row and ninth in the past 10 games for the Cardinals, who are now a season-best 10 games over .500. St. Louis has scored six or more runs in its past six games.

Meanwhile, stumbling Washington has lost three straight and four of its past five games and has fallen back to .500 at 60-60 for the year.

Gant (5-4) gave up a run on four hits while striking out six. He did not allow a walk and lowered his ERA to 3.74.

Gant left in the sixth after striking out Trea Turner on three pitches to lead off the inning. He was replaced by Chasen Shreve, who pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-run, one-hit relief.

Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Gio Gonzalez (7-9) took the loss for the Nationals, surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. Gonzalez struck out two in his 78-pitch stint.

Harrison Bader opened the scoring for St. Louis as his second-inning sacrifice fly to left field scored Paul DeJong, who had led off with a double. After Wong walked, Gant homered over the left field fence to stake himself to 3-0 lead.

It was Gant’s first career hit after starting his career 0-for-30 over three seasons.

Wong’s two-run double in the fourth plated Jedd Gyorko and Bader, who both walked to start the inning, and expanded the Cardinals’ advantage to 5-0.

The Nationals finally got to Gant in the fifth, as Matt Wieters’ two-out single allowed Juan Soto, who had doubled to begin the inning, to come across and cut the deficit to 5-1.

Wong added to the lead in the sixth with a solo home run off Washington reliever Trevor Gott. With a single in the eighth, Wong — who went 3-for-3 with a walk in four trips to the plate — has now reached base in seven consecutive plate appearances.

Washington pulled to within 6-4 in the eighth. Bryce Harper’s two-out, two-run home run off Mike Mayers allowed Adam Eaton to score in front of him. A single from Daniel Murphy subsequently scored Anthony Rendon from second base. St. Louis reliever Dakota Hudson struck out Matt Adams on three pitches to end the threat.

The Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter walked in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 32 games, the longest current run in the majors.

