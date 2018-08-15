Wong drives in three as Cards outlast Nats for seventh straight

Kolten Wong homered and had three RBIs to back the solid pitching of John Gant as the St. Louis Cardinals handled the visiting Washington Nationals 6-4 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

The victory was the seventh in a row and ninth in the last 10 games for the Cardinals, who are now a season-best 10 games over .500. St. Louis has scored six or more runs in their past six games.

Meanwhile, stumbling Washington has lost three straight and four of its past five games and have fallen back to .500 at 60-60 for the year.

Gant (5-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out six. He did not allow a walk and lowered his ERA to 3.74.

Gant left in the sixth after striking out Trea Turner on three pitches to lead off the inning. He was replaced by Chasen Shreve, who pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-run, one-hit relief.

Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Gio Gonzalez (7-9) took the loss for the Nationals, surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks in four innings of work. Gonzalez struck out two in his 78-pitch stint.

Harrison Bader opened the scoring for St. Louis as his sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the second inning allowed Paul Dejong, who led off the inning with a double, to sprint home from third with the game’s first run. Gant then homered over the left-field fence to drive home Wong, who had walked, and stake himself to 3-0 lead.

It was Gant’s first career hit after starting his career 0-for-30 over three seasons.

Wong’s two-run double in the fourth plated Jedd Gyorko and Bader, who both walked to start the inning, and expanded the Cardinals’ advantage to 5-0.

The Nationals finally got to Gant in the fifth, as Matt Wieter’s two-out single allowed Juan Soto, who had doubled to begin the inning, to come across and cut the lead to 5-1.

Wong added to the lead in the sixth with a solo home run off Washington reliever Trevor Gott. With a single in the eighth Wong — who went 3-for-3 with a walk in four trips to the plate — has now reached base in seven consecutive plate appearances.

Washington pulled to within 6-4 in the eighth. Bryce Harper’s two-out, two-run home run off Mike Mayers allowed Adam Eaton to score in front of him and was later followed by a run-scoring single from Daniel Murphy that scored Anthony Rendon from second base. St. Louis reliever Dakota Hudson struck out Matt Adams on three pitches to end the threat.

The Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter walked in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 32 straight games, the longest current streak in the majors.

