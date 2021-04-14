Cardinals offense ignites in rout of Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter and Justin Williams each drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the visiting Washington Nationals 14-3 Tuesday.

Apr 13, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) pitches during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Goldschmidt hit a homer, the 250th of his career, and a two-run single, as the Cardinals won in convincing fashion.

Arenado hit a two-run homer and an RBI single. Carpenter hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly. Williams hit an RBI single and a two-run single.

All nine Cardinals starters, including pitcher Jack Flaherty, hit safely in the game.

Flaherty (2-0) allowed one run on three hits in five innings. He struck out six hitters.

Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (0-1) labored for four-plus innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, including three homers. He walked five batters, two of them intentionally.

Reliever Luis Avilan followed Strasburg and allowed six runs, three of them earned, on six hits and two walks in his one inning.

Goldschmidt got the Cardinals started with his first-inning homer.

The Nationals struck back in the third inning. Flaherty hit Victor Robles with a pitch and Juan Soto drove him home with a double off the right-field wall.

The Cardinals surged ahead 5-1 in the bottom of the inning. Tommy Edman reached on a lead-off single and Arenado hit his two-run homer.

After Paul DeJong walked, Carpenter smacked a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole.

The Cardinals chased Strasburg while scoring nine times in the fifth inning.

Carpenter reached on Starlin Castro’s error leading off the fifth inning, then Dylan Carlson walked and Andrew Knizner hit a single to load the bases.

Avilan relieved Strasburg and allowed Williams’ RBI single -- and the onslaught continued.

Austin Dean hit a sacrifice fly. Goldschmidt hit a two-run single. Arenado followed with an RBI single. Carpenter lifted his sacrifice fly and Williams blooped a two-run single.

Josh Harrison’s two-run double in the ninth capped the scoring.

--Field Level Media