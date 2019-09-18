Nationals down Cardinals, boost wild-card lead

Howie Kendrick had a home run among his three hits, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings, and the visiting Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Sep 17, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (83-67) evened the three-game series, and they now lead the race for the National League’s top wild card by 1 1/2 games over the Brewers and the Cubs. The Cardinals (84-67) remain atop the NL Central by two games over Milwaukee and Chicago.

Kendrick also had a triple, a single and a walk, and Victor Robles added two RBI singles for the Nationals, who improved to 7-9 in September.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez was released from the hospital following a minor heart procedure but remained at his home in Washington. Bench coach Chip Hale is guiding the Nationals on an interim basis.

Corbin (13-7) allowed two runs — both unearned — on five hits. He struck out 11 and walked four. After Fernando Rodney threw a shutout inning, Daniel Hudson pitched two scoreless innings for his fourth save.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (9-14) went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. He fanned four and walked one.

Kendrick led off the second inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Asdrubal Cabrera.

Mikolas opened the third with a single. Another single, a sacrifice bunt and a walk loaded the bases for Marcell Ozuna, who struck out. Paul DeJong then sent a sharp grounder to short that was bobbled by Trea Turner, allowing the tying run to score.

Kendrick made it 2-1 in the fourth when he lifted a shot to dead center for his 16th home run.

The Nationals added a run in the sixth. Juan Soto doubled — and was ruled safe after the Cardinals challenged the play at second — and Robles delivered an RBI single to center with two outs.

Another Washington error helped St. Louis pull within 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on first and third, Harrison Bader stole second, and catcher Yan Gomes’ throw went into center, allowing Tommy Edman to score from third.

Robles provided insurance with another two-out RBI single in the eighth, and he scored on a double by Gomes.

Soto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth made it 6-2.

—Field Level Media