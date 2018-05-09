Newcomb, Braves shut out Rays

Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb recorded his second consecutive scoreless outing while making a solo home run from rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. stand up in the Braves’ 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Newcomb (3-1) pitched six innings and allowed two hits and three walks. He struck out six. He threw seven shutout innings against the New York Mets on May 2.

Atlanta scored the only run in the third inning when Acuna hit his third home run of the season, a long solo shot to left-center field.

The Atlanta bullpen of Shane Carle, A.J. Minter, Dan Winkler and Arodys Vizcaino combined to work three scoreless innings to preserve the win.

Vizcaino pitched around a hit and a walk in the ninth to earn his fifth save. He allowed a leadoff single to Wilson Ramos but induced Denard Span to hit into a double play. After walking Brad Miller, he got Jesus Sucre to pop out to end the game.

Atlanta’s fifth shutout of the season broke the Braves’ three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell (4-2) allowed only one run in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed four hits and two walks and struck out five. It was the fifth straight start in which Snell allowed two or fewer runs and worked at least six innings.

Ryne Stanek and Jonny Venters combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Snell dropped to 3-2 in eight interleague games. It was his first career start against the Braves.

It was a much better interleague effort for Newcomb, who allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings against Houston last season in his debut against the American League.

The Braves made a roster move on Tuesday, promoting left-hander Luiz Gohara from Triple-A Gwinnett and returning right-hander Luke Jackson to the Stripers. Gohara began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain and missed 25 games. He was 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA in four starts with Double-A Mississippi and Gwinnett.

