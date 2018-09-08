Snell shines as Rays crush Orioles

EditorsNote: Cuts out about 80 words

Blake Snell became the second 18-game winner in the majors by pitching 5 1/3 outstanding innings Friday night at Tropicana Field as the Tampa Bay Rays slugged four homers in a 14-2 rout of the visiting Baltimore Orioles, who reached 100 losses.

Snell (18-5) limited the Orioles to two runs on five hits and won his career-best sixth straight decision. Snell also tied a team record by winning his sixth consecutive start, becoming the fourth pitcher in team history to do.

He joined Cleveland ace Corey Kluber as the second 18-game winner. Snell also became Tampa Bay’s first 18-game winner since left-hander David Price went 20-5 in 2012.

Snell struck out nine, walked none and threw 104 pitches, his most since July 7. He saw a streak of 14 straight home starts of allowing one run or less end, a streak that dated to Sept. 12 and was the longest in the majors since 1913.

The latest strong outing by Snell enabled the Rays (76-64) to match a season high at 12 games over .500 and win their ninth straight home game. Tampa Bay also won for the 14th time in its last 17 games since Aug. 19.

Rookie Nick Ciuffo and Kevin Kiermaier hit three-run homers off Dylan Bundy (7-14) for the Rays.

Tommy Pham added a solo homer, and Ji-Man Choi hit his career second grand slam for Tampa Bay, which is outscoring foes 93-49 in its last 17 games.

The Orioles (41-100) reached 100 defeats for the first time since going 54-107 in 1988 and the third time since moving from St. Louis after the 1953 season.

Bundy allowed six runs on four hits in four innings, while walking five. The right-hander dropped his fifth straight decision.

Joey Rickard drove in Baltimore’s two runs on a home run in the sixth inning.

Ciuffo made it 3-0 by hammering a fastball into the right field seats with two outs in the second for his first major league homer. With two outs in the third, Kiermaier made it 6-0 by lining a Bundy slider off the right field foul pole.

Pham hit his solo shot in the fifth, and Choi made it 11-2 with his grand slam in the sixth.

Tampa Bay added three runs in the seventh off Luis Ortiz.

—Field Level Media