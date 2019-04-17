Garcia knocks in three as Rays topple Orioles

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Style fix in the first graf, syntax fix in the 10th.

Apr 16, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz (14) celebrates to the dugout after he hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Avisail Garcia hit a two-run homer that gave Tampa Bay the lead for good and finished with three RBIs as the Rays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night.

The Rays won for the seventh time in eight games while the Orioles lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Garcia’s homer came off of Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy in the fourth inning as Tampa Bay rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. He added an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-0) struggled over the first three innings, giving up two runs, but then settled down and didn’t yield another run in his seven-inning stint. He gave up seven hits and struck out three without a walk.

Glasnow has allowed a total of three runs in his four starts.

Jose Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Diego Castillo did the same in the ninth to earn his second save.

Bundy (0-2) went five innings and gave up three runs on three hits, being hurt once more by the long ball. The Garcia homer was the seventh the right-hander has allowed already this season — after he gave up an American League-high 41 in 2018.

The Orioles opened the scoring in the first when Trey Mancini and Dwight Smith had back-to-back singles with one out. Rio Ruiz then singled up the middle with two outs for a 1-0 lead.

Baltimore made it 2-0 in the third. Smith reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on a Renato Nunez double.

Yandy Diaz helped the Rays rally and take the lead in the fourth. His sacrifice fly cut the deficit in half before Garcia belted a two-run homer to center to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

The worst news for Tampa Bay came before the game when the team put left-hander Blake Snell — last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner — on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a fractured right fourth toe. He hurt the toe in an accident at home when a granite object fell on it in the bathroom as the pitcher was trying to move it with his foot.

—Field Level Media