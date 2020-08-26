Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Aug 25, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) looks on during batting practice prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Glasnow (1-1) turned in his best appearance through six starts this year, going a season-high seven innings and yielding two runs on five hits and one walk.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander ran into trouble as Baltimore scored a run in the fourth but settled down and fanned the side in the fifth. He fanned five straight and nine of 10 batters in one stretch, including the side in the seventh to end his night.

Margot finished 2-for-3 with the homer, a walk and a stolen base, and Renfroe scored twice.

Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-4) worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up four hits. The left-hander allowed four runs, two earned, and walked one while striking out six.

Renato Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Orioles lost for the first time in four meetings against their American League East rival in 2020.

Baltimore right fielder Anthony Santander went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his 18-game hitting streak snapped.

Nunez started the scoring by turning on a Glasnow 1-2 curveball and hooking it over the short fence in left in the first inning. The first baseman’s sixth homer — his second against Glasnow this season — put the visitors up 1-0.

Milone had only allowed three homers in his previous five starts, but the Rays got him twice in the second after shortstop Pat Valaika’s throwing error. Renfroe hit a monstrous shot to left on an 0-2 pitch for a two-run homer — his fifth — and Margot notched his first as a Rays player two pitches later for a 3-1 lead.

Baltimore strung hard hits together in the fourth, getting singles from Hanser Alberto and Chance Sisco before Ryan Mountcastle made it 3-2 with a single to right. However, Glasnow worked out of the frame with a comebacker and a strikeout.

With one out in the sixth, Renfroe reach on Valaika’s second throwing error and eventually scored on pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi’s sacrifice fly to right.

Rays reliever Jalen Beeks was replaced due to injury with one out in the ninth. Edgar Garcia came in for his second outing with the club and recorded a strikeout and a groundout for his first career save.

