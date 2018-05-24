Red Sox score three in ninth, top Rays

Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox stayed hot with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the score tied 1-1, Bogaerts doubled off Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome, scoring J.D. Martinez, who reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Willy Adames to lead off the inning.

The Red Sox tacked on two insurance runs in the inning. Eduardo Nunez hit sacrifice fly, and Rafael Devers scored on a passed ball to lead Boston to its fourth win in row.

The Red Sox have won six of seven overall.

The game featured a quality pitching matchup between Boston’s David Price and Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer. Price surrendered one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Archer allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

The Red Sox put together a two-out threat in the fifth inning. Nunez singled off Archer. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a double to center field. Nunez tried to come all the way around to score but didn’t slide and was tagged out by Rays catcher Jesus Sucre to keep the game scoreless.

The Red Sox finally got to Archer in the sixth inning. Christian Vazquez led off the inning with a single. Archer then walked Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi to load the bases. Archer limited the damage by inducing Hanley Ramirez to ground into a double play, but Vazquez scored on the play to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The way Price was going, it looked as if one run might be enough. However, the Rays answered right back in the bottom of the sixth. Denard Span drew a leadoff walk and scored on C.J. Cron’s RBI double off the center field wall.

The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the mound Thursday in the series finale. The Rays will counter with Blake Snell.

