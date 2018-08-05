White Sox top Rays on error in Snell's return

Tim Anderson scored from second base when Tampa Bay third baseman Matt Duffy threw wildly to first on Leury Garcia’s bunt single in the ninth inning Saturday night, sending the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 win over the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., spoiling All-Star Blake Snell’s return from the disabled list.

Carlos Rodon limited the Rays to one unearned run in six innings and three relievers pitched hitless ball the rest of the way, allowing the White Sox to record a second straight one-run win in the three-game series.

Snell, out since July 12 because of fatigue in his left (throwing) shoulder, went the first four innings after being reinstated from the disabled list. He held the White Sox to one run and three hits.

He walked two and struck out three in his 59-pitch outing.

With the score tied at 1-1, Anderson led off the ninth against Yonny Chirinos (0-4) with a double.

Garcia’s bunt to Duffy was so good, he was going to beat it out and advance Anderson to third base at the same time. But Duffy threw to first anyway, and threw the ball away, allowing the difference-making run to score.

Chirinos was charged with the loss, even though the run went down as unearned.

Brazilian right-hander Thyago Vieira, making just his fourth major league appearance, pitched around a two-out walk to Joey Wendle and a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for his first career save.

He struck out Willy Adames, who had driven in the only Tampa Bay run earlier, to strand the potential tying run in scoring position.

Vieira had recorded six saves in 36 games at Triple-A earlier this season.

Xavier Cedeno (2-0), who retired the only batter he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning, was credited with the win.

Chirinos allowed just the one unearned run in five innings of relief. He struck out six and walked two and gave up just two hits.

Like Snell, Rodon did not get a decision. He allowed three hits in his six innings, walking five and striking out four.

Tampa Bay scored first after Carlos Gomez doubled with one out in the second inning. He took third on a passed ball and scored on Adames’ infield single.

The White Sox tied the game against Snell in the fourth when Jose Abreu hit his team-leading 19th home run.

Abreu, who also singled in the first inning, was the only player in the game with more than one hit, going 2-for-4.

In getting their third straight win, the White Sox out-hit the Rays 5-3.

