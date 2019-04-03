Rockies top Rays, end losing streak on Iannetta HR

Chris Iannetta homered in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Colorado Rockies past the host Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Wednesday.

Apr 3, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws the ball during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Davis (1-0) pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and combined with four other pitchers for the shutout to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham had two hits for Tampa Bay.

Iannetta, who came into the game in the ninth inning, lined an 0-2 slider from Chaz Roe (0-1) with one out in the top of the 11th inning. It was just Colorado’s second run over the last 38 innings and the team’s second home run of the season.

Rays shortstop Willy Adames lined a ball to the wall in right in the bottom of the inning but Raimel Tapia made the catch for the second out and Austin Meadows struck out to end the game.

Neither starter figured in the decision despite having solid outings. Charlie Morton scattered four hits and struck out six in six innings for Tampa Bay. German Marquez, fresh off agreeing to a five-year, $43 million contract extension, allowed three hits and had seven strikeouts over seven innings for Colorado.

Marquez worked out of two jams to keep the game scoreless. In the sixth inning, the Rays loaded the bases on one-out singles by Meadows and Pham, and after a wild pitch moved the runners up a base, Ji-Man Choi walked.

Marquez got Brandon Lowe to ground into an inning-ending double play to shortstop to end the threat.

Tampa Bay came closer to scoring in the seventh but it took a great play by third baseman Nolan Arenado to keep the Rays off the board. An error by center fielder Ian Desmond allowed Avisail Garcia to reach second, and after a flyout to left moved him to third, Kevin Kiermaier walked.

Kiermaier stole second but Mike Zunino fanned for the second out. Adames bunted down the third base line and Arenado’s barehanded pickup and throw to first just beat Adames. He was initially ruled safe but the call was overturned upon review.

—Field Level Media