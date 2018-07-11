Early rally carries Rays past Tigers

Wilson Ramos blasted a three-run homer to highlight a five-run third inning, and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Rays downed the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ramos, the Rays’ catcher and cleanup hitter, has 14 homers this season. Willy Adames and Kevin Kiermaier each drove in a run and scored another.

A trio of Rays pitchers — starter Ryne Stanek, Jose Alvarado and Jaime Schultz — tossed two scoreless innings apiece. Alvarado and Schultz each recorded three strikeouts, and Alvarado (1-3) was credited with his first major league victory. Sergio Romo got the last out for his 10th save.

Detroit averted its 12th shutout of the season by scoring two runs in the ninth against Adam Kolarek. The Tigers have lost three straight and 17 of their past 21 games.

Matthew Boyd (4-8) gave up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings.

Niko Goodrum had two hits and an RBI and Nicholas Castellanos supplied a run-scoring double for Detroit.

The Rays scored five first-inning runs in their 10-9, 10-inning win over Detroit on Monday. This time, they put up five on the scoreboard in the third inning.

Carlos Gomez drew a one-out walk against Boyd, stole second and scored on Adames’ single.

Adamas moved up on the throw home and scored on Kiermaier’s single. Boyd recorded a strikeout but hit the next batter with a pitch before Ramos unloaded his second homer of the series to make it 5-0.

Rays pitchers retired 13 consecutive batters until Jose Iglesias walked to lead off the sixth. Iglesias was quickly erased on a steal attempt.

Goodrum and John Hicks were only Tigers to get a hit before Detroit broke through in the ninth. Jeimer Candelario led off with a single and scored on Castellanos’ double down the left field line. Goodrum then ripped a single to bring home Castellanos.

Detroit couldn’t sustain the rally, and Romo struck out Ronny Rodriguez to end it.

Tampa Bay can sweep the three-game series during a Wednesday matinee.

—Field Level Media