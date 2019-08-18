Choi's hit gives Rays walk-off win over Tigers

Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 5-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Aug 18, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) talks with shortstop Willy Adames (1) against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay, which trailed 4-1 in the eighth, got the rally going against closer Joe Jimenez (3-7) when Travis d’Arnaud reached on a throwing error. Willy Adames walked and, one out later, Michael Brosseau reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Choi then singled up the middle to bring home d’Arnaud and Adames.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and scored twice for the Rays, who took two of three in the series. D’Arnaud knocked in the other run for Tampa Bay, while Jose Alvarado (1-5) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd reached the 200-strikeout mark for the season with nine on Sunday. He held the Rays to one run on two hits and walked just two in seven innings.

Harold Castro drove in three runs, including a two-run homer, while Victor Reyes had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Detroit.

The Tigers struck first after getting shut out in a 13-inning game on Saturday. Reyes walked to lead off the game. Detroit set a major-league record in Saturday’s 1-0 loss by striking out 24 times without a walk.

One out later, Castro ripped his homer over the left-field wall.

Tampa Bay got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Pham led off with a single and moved up on a walk and a fielder’s choice. Pham scored on d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly.

Detroit made it 4-1 against Andrew Kittredge in the seventh. Gordon Beckham led off with a single and scored on Reyes’ double. Reyes moved to third on a groundout and scored on Castro’s sacrifice fly.

In the eighth, Pham drilled a one-out homer off Buck Farmer with one out and Eric Sogard on third to cut Detroit’s lead to 4-3.

The Tigers had three runners in the ninth but a pickoff prevented them from adding to the lead.

—Field Level Media