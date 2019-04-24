Royals pound Rays to halt five-game slide

The Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game overall losing streak, and a 10-gamer against the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 10-2 victory Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. It was the first time this season that the Royals have scored 10 runs.

Apr 24, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;

Adalberto Mondesi homered and had four RBIs for the Royals, who were 5-14 in a 19-day stretch without a day off. Kansas City is off Thursday.

Jakob Junis (2-2) pitched five solid innings, allowing one run on four hits. But he had to leave after taking a line drive off his pitching hand to end the fifth, suffering a contusion. Yandy Diaz scorched one back at Junis, who knocked it down before starting a 1-4-3 double play.

Blake Snell (2-2) took the loss for Tampa Bay. He gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start after coming off the 10-day injured list due to a broken toe on his right foot.

Just like the first two games of the series, the Rays scored in the bottom of the first. Brandon Lowe led off with a single to right. He scored on Joey Wendle’s two-out double. Wendle later was hit by a pitch, suffering a right wrist fracture.

The Royals got a run back in the second. With one out, Terrance Gore singled to left, and Billy Hamilton followed with a slow chopper to third. Hamilton’s speed caused a quick throw that eluded Lowe at first, scoring Ryan O’Hearn.

With speedsters on the corners and one out, leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield came up. Hamilton broke early and got caught in a rundown. Gore broke from third and got caught in a rundown. The Rays tagged out Gore and then caught Hamilton wandering too far off second.

Merrifield led off the third with a solo home run.

The Royals got two runs in the fourth. Chris Owings led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a ground ball, which marked the end of the day for Snell. Owings scored on a bunt single by Cam Gallagher. Hamilton doubled to score Gallagher.

Gallagher is the first Royals catcher to have two RBI bunt singles in a season.

The Royals blew the game open in the sixth. Hamilton had an RBI triple, and Mondesi blasted a three-run home run to extend the lead to 8-1.

Each team added a run in the seventh, and the Royals added another in the eighth.

