Rays roll past Angels in Glasnow's debut

Willy Adames and Jake Bauers homered, and Tyler Glasnow had a strong debut with his new team in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Glasnow, who was acquired as part of a trade-deadline deal Tuesday that sent starting pitcher Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates, got the start Wednesday as part of the Rays’ bullpen-oriented approach. In three innings, he gave up one run on two hits and one walk.

With a fastball that reached between 96-98 mph, Glasnow had five strikeouts among his nine outs, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols among them.

Glasnow had made 34 relief appearances and no starts with the Pirates this year, only once lasting more than three innings.

Jacob Faria (4-3) took over for Glasnow to start the fourth inning and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks to get the victory.

The Rays led 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth but put up three insurance runs to make it a more comfortable margin. Mallex Smith walked, stole second and third, then scored on a single by Matt Duffy. Bauers followed with a two-run home run, all three runs in the inning coming against Angels reliever Hansel Robles.

Angels starter Nick Tropeano (4-6) held the Rays scoreless through the first three innings before giving up three in the fourth. A run scored on a throwing error by third baseman Luis Valbuena before Adames had an RBI single and Smith had an RBI triple.

Adames hit his home run leading off the sixth against Tropeano, who gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned four.

It was a rough game for Valbuena, who committed two errors and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kole Calhoun hit his 14th homer of the season and Andrelton Simmons had two hits for Los Angeles in a losing effort.

