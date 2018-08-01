Seven-run inning pushes Rays past Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays scored seven runs in the fourth inning and coasted to a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Tampa, Fla.

The Rays got six hits, two walks and a hit batter in the decisive inning, catcher Michael Perez’s double the only extra-base hit in the frame. All but two singles in the inning came against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (8-7), who was charged with 10 runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, by far his worst performance of the season.

In all, the Rays had 14 hits, including three each from Mallex Smith and Matt Duffy, two from Carlos Gomez, and a home run from Jake Bauers. Everyone in Tampa Bay’s starting lineup had at least one hit by the end of the sixth inning.

Ryne Stanek pitched a scoreless first inning for the Rays, the 16th “start” for the Rays reliever. He has not allowed a run in 11 of those starts, none of which lasted more two innings.

Ryan Yarbrough (10-5) replaced Stanek to start the second inning and went five innings, getting the win despite giving up six runs on nine hits.

Down 10-1 after the fourth, the Angels crept back in it with two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Kole Calhoun had two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth. Jose Briceno also had an RBI single in the sixth.

Mike Trout led off the seventh with his 30th homer of the season, marking the fifth time in seven full seasons he has hit as many. With 30 homers through 108 games, Trout is on pace to hit 45 and surpass his career high of 41 set in 2015.

The Angels finished with 12 hits, including three each from Calhoun and Albert Pujols and two from Trout.

The Rays led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth when Gomez got the rally started with a one-out single. Perez followed with an RBI double. After a walk by Willy Adames and an infield single by Smith loaded the bases, Kevin Kiermaier walked to force in a run and Duffy drove in another with an infield single.

After Daniel Robertson was hit by a pitch to force home yet another run, Skaggs was done for the night.

