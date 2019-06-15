Angels subdue Morton, Rays

Charlie Morton had his 21-start unbeaten streak come to an end Saturday afternoon, and it was 21-year-old left-hander Jose Suarez who played a big role in just his third major-league start.

Jun 15, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Suarez threw five shutout innings before needing help in the sixth and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third game of their four-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Suarez (2-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Hansel Robles worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Morton (8-1), who had won 12 games during his league-leading unbeaten streak, steadied after a rough start and went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

David Fletcher, Justin Bour and Kevan Smith homered for the Angels, who have won two of three in the series.

Tommy Pham had two hits for Tampa Bay.

Suarez did not allow a hit until Pham led off the fourth with a single.

Like Andrew Heaney did on Friday night, when he took a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Rays got to the bullpen in a 9-4 victory, Suarez took a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning.

He also got into trouble before Yandy Diaz slammed a three-run homer to right-center field to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Smith hit a solo shot in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Angels scored three runs in the second inning off Morton, who had a 1.00 ERA over his past four starts, all victories.

Smith walked to lead off the inning and Brian Goodwin followed with a blooper to center field that one-hopped over the head of Kevin Kiermaier for a double, scoring Smith for a 1-0 lead.

Fletcher then lined an 0-2 curveball down the left-field line and over the fence for a two-run homer and a 3-0 lead.

Bour led off the fourth by hitting another two-strike pitch over the fence in left-center field for a 4-0 lead. Morton had allowed four home runs all season before Saturday.

