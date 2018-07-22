In pinch, Rays' Robertson hits walk-off slam against Marlins

EditorsNote: Editors: Adds new 7th graf that it was franchise’s first walk-off grand slam

Daniel Robertson lined a pinch-hit, walk-off, grand slam to left field, leading the host Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing streak.

The loss ended Miami’s four-game winning streak, which matched a season high.

The Rays trailed 4-1 entering the ninth when Jake Bauers led off the inning with a double to right, advanced to third on a single by C.J. Cron and scored on Ji-Man Choi’s RBI single.

Miami closer Kyle Barraclough (0-4), who started the inning and threw a career-high 40 pitches, struck out Carlos Gomez and got Mallex Smith to ground into a fielder’s choice.

But after walking Willy Adames, Barraclough allowed the homer on a 1-0 fastball to Robertson, who was pinch hitting for Adam Moore. It was Robertson’s eighth homer of the season.

According to the team, Robertson’s blast was also the first walk-off grand slam in the history of the franchise, which began play in 1998.

Marlins rookie right-hander Trevor Richards got a no-decision, allowing three hits, one walk and one run in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Richards outpitched Chris Archer, Tampa Bay’s two-time All-Star who has been rumored to be trade bait as the July 31 non-waiver deadline approaches. Archer allowed eight hits, no walks and four runs, three earned. He struck out a season-high 13 and also got a no-decision.

Miami’s Cameron Maybin, who homered on Saturday, was ejected after he struck out looking in the fourth inning on Sunday. He was replaced by Yadiel Rivera.

Adames, a 22-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Saturday’s game and made the start on Sunday at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 with that key walk while replacing injured starter Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique).

Miami loaded the bases with one out in the second as Justin Bour singled, Martin Prado doubled and Maybin was hit by a pitch.

Miguel Rojas cashed in with a two-run double, and a third run scored on right fielder Gomez’s throwing error. The Marlins capped the four-run inning with Bryan Holaday’s RBI single.

Tampa got one run back in the bottom of the second. Cron drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Gomez’s one-out single and scored on Smith’s sacrifice fly.

