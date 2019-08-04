Sogard belts two HRs as Rays top Marlins

EditorsNote: Shorter head; Fixed Anderson’s W-L, add detail in 5th; Changed ‘a’ to ‘an’ in 7th; Fixed references to Meadows, Brian Anderson

Aug 3, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) works out prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Newcomer Eric Sogard homered twice and drove in five runs — both career highs — to lead the host Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Shortstop Willy Adames homered in the eighth inning, snapping a 6-6 tie. It was his 14th homer of the season, and it broke a 20-inning scoreless streak by Marlins reliever Jarlin Garcia (2-1).

Sogard, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, has 12 homers this season — two of them with the Rays.

Austin Meadows also homered for Tampa Bay. It was the third straight game in which he went deep.

Reliever Nick Anderson (3-4), acquired from the Marlins on Wednesday, pitched one scoreless inning to earn the win in his second outing with his new team. Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the year.

Miami opened the scoring in the second. Starlin Castro drew a one-out walk, and the Marlins caught a break on a ground ball to Sogard at second base.

Sogard tried to get a force at second, but Adames — who was charged with an error — failed to touch the bag. Jorge Alfaro then singled to snap an 0-for-16 slump, loading the bases, and Cesar Puello got hit by a pitch to drive in Castro.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Avisail Garcia drew a leadoff walk, and Sogard followed by pulling a two-run homer to right.

Miami regained the lead, 4-2, in the third. Garrett Cooper lofted a sacrifice fly, and Castro drilled a two-run homer that traveled 438 feet to center.

That inning could have been much worse for Tampa Bay. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a running catch on Cooper’s long fly, crashing into the wall and then throwing to Adames, who nailed Brian Anderson at third for a spectacular double play.

Tampa Bay went back on top in the bottom of the third. After walks to Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud, Sogard fouled off two pitches and then pulled a 2-2 fastball for a three-run homer.

Miami surged again, leading 6-5 in the seventh after Jon Berti’s RBI single and Brian Anderson’s sacrifice fly.

Meadows’ homer in the bottom of the seventh tied the score 6-6. It was his 18th homer of the season.

After Adames’ homer in the eighth, D’Arnaud added an RBI single, and Brian Anderson threw out Meadows at the plate to end the inning, with his throw from right field clocked at 97 mph.

—Field Level Media