Gomez hits winning HR as Rays finish sweep of Twins

Tampa Bay’s Carlos Gomez hit a two-run walkoff homer with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Adeiny Hechavarria and C.J. Cron also homered in the Rays’ 8-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

Cron singled to lead off the ninth against Addison Reed (0-1) and was replaced by pinch runner Rob Refsnyder before Gomez hit the first pitch he saw for his third homer of the season as the Rays completed their first home sweep of Minnesota in franchise history.

Daniel Robertson had four hits, Jesus Sucre had three and Joey Wendle had two for the Rays, who have won four in a row. They hit six homers and scored 26 runs in their sweep of the Twins.

Cron homered for the third time in the last two games to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the first inning and Hechavarria’s three-run homer, his first of the season, came in the sixth to give the Rays a 6-3 lead.

The Twins tied the game on Miguel Sano’s pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning and Brian Dozier’s two-run single in the eighth. Dozier had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 16 games, setting a franchise record at the start of a season. Kirby Puckett and Josh Willingham each hit safely in their first 15.

Rays closer Alex Colome (2-2) struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the victory.

Eduardo Escobar hit a bases-empty homer for the Twins, who have lost four of five.

Tampa Bay starter Yonny Chirinos gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

Minnesota starter Phil Hughes gave up five hits and two runs in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two in his first major league appearance since last July 14, when he was placed on the disabled list following a recurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome that sidelined him for most of 2016.

Cron hit his third two-run homer in five plate appearances for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Cron homered with one on in the third and seventh innings of a 10-1 victory over the Twins on Saturday.

