Rays edge Yankees in 12 innings to keep playoff hopes alive

Sep 24, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cameron Maybin (38) works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Ji-Man Choi homered to lead off the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays posted a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays earned their 18th win in 24 games when Choi lifted a 2-2 slider from Cory Gearrin (1-3) over the right-field fence. It was Choi’s 18th homer and second career walk-off homer.

After rounding the bases, he was met with a mob of teammates at the plate and embraced several teammates while getting doused with popcorn, powder and gum before Guillermo Heredia doused him with Gatorade after he made his way towards the dugout.

Before Choi connected, the Yankees retired 16 straight Rays after Matt Duffy walked with two outs in the sixth to load the bases. The Rays were hitless after Tommy Pham singled with two outs in the fifth.

Tampa Bay (94-64) posted its 10th walk-off win and remain a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second wild-card spot after the Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 11-0 Tuesday night. The Rays entered the game trailing Oakland by 1 1/2 games for the first wild-card spot. Oakland is visiting the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees (102-56) entered Tuesday one half-game behind Houston for the best record in the majors. The Astros were visiting Seattle later Tuesday.

The Rays used nine pitchers to get their latest win. Peter Fairbanks (2-3) entered the game in the 12th inning and stranded a runner on second by striking out Brett Gardner.

Cameron Maybin homered in the third off Yonny Chirinos for the Yankees while slumping Kevin Kiermaier connected in the fifth off Stephen Tarpley.

New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery opened the game and made his first start since May 1, 2018. He allowed three hits in two scoreless innings.

CC Sabathia made his first career regular-season relief appearance and got two strikeouts while throwing 13 pitches in the fourth.

Chirinos made his second appearance and first start since missing over a month with inflammation in his right middle finger. He allowed one run on one hit in three innings while throwing 30 pitches to 10 hitters.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela exited in the seventh after being hit in the left hand an inning earlier. He remained in the game to run the bases after being hit, and then played a half-inning on defense at third before being substituted.

