Gonzales continues strong run as Mariners hold off Rays, 4-3

Marco Gonzales pitched 7 1/3 strong innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Friday night at Tropicana Field.

Gonzales (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three. The left-hander has won four straight starts, during which he has allowed three earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Edwin Diaz got the final four outs for his major league-leading 22nd save of the season.

The Mariners, who improved to 20-9 in one-run games, opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning.

Ben Gamel led off with a walk and Guillermo Heredia reached on an infield single. Daniel Vogelbach, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma, lined a single to right to score Gamel and send Heredia to third. After Dee Gordon struck out, Rays starter Wilmer Font (0-3) was relieved by Matt Andriese. Jean Segura grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Heredia.

The Mariners extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth as Andriese hit Nelson Cruz with a pitch and Kyle Seager lined a single to right. An out later, Gamel grounded a single to center to load the bases. Heredia grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home Cruz.

Seattle scored again in the fifth to make it 4-0. Segura led off with a double down the left field line, and Mitch Haniger followed with a run-scoring single to center.

The Rays scored in the bottom of the inning on Christian Arroyo’s one-out solo shot to left-center field. It was Arroyo’s first home run of the season.

Gonzales was replaced by Alex Colome after allowing a one-out single to Mallex Smith in the eighth.

Colome, the former Rays closer acquired by the Mariners in a four-player trade on May 25, got Daniel Robertson to fly out to right field before C.J. Cron hit a two-run shot deep into the left field bleachers to make it 4-3. It was Cron’s 14th home run of the season and ended Colome’s brief outing.

The Mariners brought on Diaz for a rare eighth-inning appearance. Matt Duffy and Wilson Ramos both grounded singles to right field to put runners on first and third. Diaz got Carlos Gomez to pop out to second to end the inning.

Diaz struck out the first two batters in the ninth before hitting Joey Wendle with a pitch. Wendle was caught trying to steal second for the final out.

