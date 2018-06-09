Rays beat Mariners to snap eight-game losing streak

The Tampa Bay Rays had a devil of a time Saturday.

Wearing throwback jerseys from their inaugural season of 1998 when they were known as the Devil Rays, the Rays snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field.

Left-hander Blake Snell (8-3) pitched six solid innings and Jake Bauers got the first two hits of his major league career for the Rays, who dropped their first five games against Seattle this season, with four of them decided by one run and the other by two.

Snell, who tied an American League record last Sunday in Seattle by striking out the first seven batters of the game, allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Bauers, a first baseman called up from Triple-A Durham before Thursday’s series opener, went 0-for-4 in each of his first two games before a first-inning double Saturday. He came home on Matt Duffy’s double, tying the score at 1-1. Bauers added a single in the fourth inning.

Seattle right-hander Felix Hernandez (6-5), who allowed one run on five hits in eight innings of a 2-1 victory against the Rays last Sunday, went just three innings this time, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

After both teams scored a run in the first, the Rays took the lead in the second as Mallex Smith, Christian Arroyo and Rob Refsnyder all singled, with Smith scoring thanks in part to a fielding error by shortstop Jean Segura. Run-scoring groundouts by Jesus Sucre and Daniel Robertson made it 4-1.

The Rays scored twice more in the third, as Carlos Gomez walked and Smith hit what was originally ruled a home run. After a video review, Smith was credited with a run-scoring triple. Arroyo then grounded a single to left field to increase the lead to 6-1.

The Mariners got a run back on Nelson Cruz’s solo home run, his 12th of the season, with one out in the fifth.

Both teams added runs in the seventh to close the scoring.

Right-hander Chaz Roe pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for his first career save.

—Field Level Media