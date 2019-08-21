Kiermaier, Adames propel Rays to wild win over Mariners

Kevin Kiermaier homered to lead off the ninth inning to tie the score and the winning run came across on a bases-loaded wild pitch as the Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-6 victory on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Aug 21, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Following Kiermaier’s homer, his 13th of the season, to straightaway center field off Mariners right-hander Matt Magill (3-1), Willy Adames lined a single to left and Michael Brosseau doubled into the left-field corner.

After an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases, Magill threw a curveball in the dirt to Tommy Pham. The ball bounced off catcher Omar Narvaez and toward the third-base dugout, allowing Adames to score the winning run.

The Mariners, who saw their four-game winning streak halted, scored three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-5 lead.

Daniel Vogelbach led off with a homer, his 28th, against Rays closer Emilio Pagan (3-2). Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced to third on Dee Gordon’s single. Gordon stole second and scored when Mallex Smith hit a two-run triple into the right-field corner.

Guillermo Heredia also homered for the Rays.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead off Mariners opener Cory Gearrin in the first inning without the benefit of a base hit. Pham led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Travis d’Arnaud.

Guillermo Heredia made it 2-0 in the third with a one-out homer to left-center field, his fourth of the season, off lefty Wade LeBlanc.

The Mariners took the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth off right-hander Charlie Morton.

J.P. Crawford led off with a triple to right field and Austin Nola was hit by a pitch before Kyle Seager grounded into a force to score Crawford.

Narvaez grounded a single into right field and Vogelbach walked to load the bases. Rookie Tim Lopes then grounded a two-run single into right to give Seattle a 3-2 advantage.

The Rays responded in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.

D’Arnaud led off with a single and advanced to third on Jesus Aguilar’s double to left. An out later, Kiermaier grounded a two-run single to right to make it 4-3.

Tampa Bay added a run in the sixth as Austin Meadows led off with a double and moved to third on a line-drive single by D’Arnaud. Right-hander Reggie McClain relieved LeBlanc and walked Eric Sogard to load the bases before Kiermaier brought home the run by grounding into a force.

— Field Level Media