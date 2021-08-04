Toro, Kelenic homer as Mariners edge Rays

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, change Kikuchi strikeouts to five

Rookies Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic went deep and All-Star Yusei Kikuchi overcame allowing a homer on his first pitch of the game as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Mariners improved to 6-0 against the American League East-leading Rays this season.

Kikuchi (7-6) gave up two runs -- one earned -- on six hits, with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings. The only earned run the left-hander allowed came on Randy Arozarena’s leadoff homer on a line drive to left field in the first.

Right-hander Diego Castillo, acquired in a trade with the Rays last week, worked the ninth to earn his first save with the Mariners and his 15th of the season.

After Arozarena’s homer, the Mariners tied the score in the top of the second. Jake Fraley led off with a double and moved to third on Kelenic’s flyout to right. Rookie Cal Raleigh then plated Fraley with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Mariners took the lead for good in the fourth as Toro, another trade deadline pickup, led off by hitting the first pitch of the inning out to right-center field. An out later, Kelenic lined a 1-0 pitch from Luis Patino (2-3) over the wall in straightaway center.

The Rays pulled within 3-2 in the bottom of the inning as Austin Meadows grounded a two-out single into right field and scored on Manuel Margot’s single to left that was misplayed by Fraley, the ball glancing off his glove and rolling around the warning track.

The Mariners added a run off Ryan Sherriff in the sixth as Toro led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a throwing error by Joey Wendle. An out later, Raleigh reached on a fielder’s choice as second baseman Brandon Lowe dropped a ball thrown by shortstop Wander Franco, with Toro scoring on the play.

Patino allowed three runs on five hits in five innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

--Field Level Media