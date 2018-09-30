Bauers, Pham lead offense as Rays top Jays

Jake Bauers was 3-for-3 with a two-run double, Tommy Pham added three hits and one RBI, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 Sunday.

Joey Wendle added two RBIs as the Rays (90-72) won the final two games of the season-ending three-game series to take the season series 13-6 against the Blue Jays (73-89).

Pham extended his on-base streak to 32 straight games.

Kevin Pillar was 3-for-3 with an RBI double for Toronto.

Rays opener Ryne Stanek allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings. Ryan Yarbrough (16-6) replaced him, allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk in three innings.

Austin Pruitt allowed one run in the ninth inning, three hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

Toronto’s Sam Gaviglio (3-10) allowed five runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Toronto scored an unearned run in the third. Pillar singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on Randal Grichuk’s double.

The Rays scored twice in the bottom of the third. Bauers singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Pham walked and stole second, moving to third as Bauers scored on the catcher’s throwing error. Wendle hit an RBI single.

Toronto tied the game in the fifth. Richard Urena singled and scored on Pillar’s double.

The Rays regained the lead with three in the bottom of the fifth. Bauers bunted for a single, was sacrificed to second and scored on Mallex Smith’s single. Smith stole second, his 40th steal of the season, and scored on Pham’s triple. Wendle hit a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays scored once in the sixth. Teoscar Hernandez walked against Hunter Wood, took third on a single by Rowdy Tellez and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Aledmys Diaz.

The Rays added three in the seventh against Joe Biagini. Pham singled and was forced at second by Wendle, who stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Brandon Lowe’s sacrifice fly. Willy Adames singled, Austin Meadows walked and Bauers hit his two-run double.

The Rays scored once in the eighth against Taylor Guerrieri, who hit two batters and allowed a single.

Toronto catcher Russell Martin managed the team Sunday, the idea of manager John Gibbons, who will not return next season.

