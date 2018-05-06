Faria, Rays edge Blue Jays, 5-3

Jake Faria pitched into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage of three errors by the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to earn a 5-3 victory Saturday.

Faria (3-1) allowed one run, three hits and walked one while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Alex Colome pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his sixth save.

Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Toronto.

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez (2-3) allowed four runs (two earned), five hits, four walks and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected in the eighth inning.

The Rays opened the scoring in the first inning. Sanchez walked Matt Duffy and Brad Miller, and Duffy scored when Wilson Ramos reached first base on an error by second baseman Gurriel.

Tampa Bay scored again in the third inning on singles by C.J. Cron, Miller and Ramos.

Hernandez cut the lead to 2-1 when he led off the fourth with his fifth homer of the season.

The Rays came back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Mallex Smith opened with an infield single and took second on a groundout. Denard Span hit an RBI single and stole second. Cron reached base on a throwing error by Gurriel and Span went to third, coming come on Duffy’s sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay reliever Chaz Roe allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings and Jose Alvarado pitched one-third of an inning.

Gurriel hit his second homer of the season against Sergio Romo. Aledmys Diaz doubled and scored on a single by Hernandez.

After Seunghwan Oh pitched two runless innings for Toronto, Tyler Clippard allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Smith, a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Field, an error by Toronto catcher Russell Martin and a sacrifice fly by Cron.

Before the game the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Anthony Alford and optioned relief pitcher Jake Petricka to Triple-A Buffalo.

