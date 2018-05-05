Yarbrough shines in relief as Rays down Jays

Johnny Field hit a home run and two doubles, Brad Miller hit a two-run homer, reliever Ryan Yarbrough pitched five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Matt Duffy also had three hits for the Rays.

Yarbrough (2-1) took over in the third and held the Blue Jays to one hit over five innings, retiring 15 in a row after allowing a third-inning leadoff single to Dalton Pompey. The left-hander struck out four.

Andrew Kittredge, a reliever who had started for Tampa Bay in the absence of a regular starter, allowed two hits and one run in two innings.

Sergio Romo took over for Yarbrough in the eighth and gave up the sixth homer of the season for Aledmys Diaz.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (4-2) allowed three runs, four hits and four walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Curtis Granderson led off with a double, took third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Teoscar Hernandez.

Granderson came out of the game with right hamstring tightness in the second inning, and Pompey took his place in left field and leading off in the batting order.

Field hit his second homer of the season in the third to tie the game.

The Rays scored twice in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

C.J. Cron led off with a walk, Duffy singled, Wilson Ramos hit an RBI single to extend his hit streak to 12 games and Duffy scored when Denard Span forced Ramos at second on a grounder to shortstop, as the Blue Jays failed to complete the double play.

Jake Petricka, who was promoted Friday from Triple-A Buffalo, gave up a run in the seventh on a double by Field and a single by Adeiny Hechavarria.

Tim Mayza allowed two runs in the eighth on a single by Span and Miller’s third homer of the season.

Rays reliever Alex Colome pitched around a two-base error by the third baseman Duffy in the ninth and had two strikeouts.

—Field Level Media