Diamondbacks earn split of two-game set at Texas

Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Avila homered, and left-hander Patrick Corbin gave Arizona its National League-best third double-digit winner as the Diamondbacks beat the host Texas Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday to split a two-game interleague series.

Daniel Descalso drove in two runs, and Jon Jay had two singles and an RBI as the Diamondbacks maintained their slim lead in the NL West. They are an NL-best 34-26 on the road.

Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and Elvis Andrus extended his home hitting streak to 24 games for the Rangers, who have lost three of four.

Corbin (10-4) gave up six hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out seven and issued no walks while joining teammates Zack Godley and Zack Greinke with at least 10 wins. Corbin, who earned his fourth consecutive victory, has 41 strikeouts and two walks in his past five starts.

Corbin did not give up a homer in his 10th straight start, one short of the franchise record set by Miguel Batista in 2003. Boston left-hander Chris Sale also has not given up a homer in his past 10 starts.

Texas right-hander Yovani Gallardo (7-2), who had won his past four starts, gave up six hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings, with one strikeout and three walks. His seven victories since June 23 led the major leagues.

Goldschmidt, used as the DH for the second time this season, finished 2-for-5. He homered in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, his 27th long ball of the season and third in the past three games. He has reached base in 21 straight gamers, collecting six homers and 13 RBIs in that span.

Steven Souza Jr. singled and Kete Marte doubled to open the second inning before Descalso grounded out to drive in Souza for a 2-0 lead.

Arizona knocked out Gallardo in a two-run fourth inning. Descalso doubled in Marte, who walked with one out. Descalso took third on the throw to the plate and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Rougned Odor doubled, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Profar’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to make it 4-1.

Avila hit his sixth homer in the sixth inning for a 5-1 edge.

Texas made it 5-3 with a two-run sixth. Choo and Andrus singled before Profar doubled in Choo and Robinson Chirinos hit a run-scoring groundout.

Jay singled in an unearned run for a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning after shortstop Andrus’ inning-opening fielding error.

Profar tripled and scored on Chirinos’ sacrifice fly in the ninth against Brad Boxberger, who escaped the inning for his 27th save.

