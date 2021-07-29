Daulton Varsho's homer lifts D-backs over Rangers

Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking homer in the top of the eighth inning to help the Arizona Diamondbacks record a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Arlington, Texas.

David Peralta also homered and Madison Bumgarner pitched seven solid innings as the Diamondbacks won for the sixth time in their past nine games. Arizona had just three hits and improved to 4-21 in one-run games.

The Rangers lost for the 13th time in their past 14 games. Texas snapped a 12-game skid when it won Tuesday’s opener of the two-game set.

Both teams traded All-Star players prior to the game. The Diamondbacks traded Eduardo Escobar to the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Rangers reportedly dealt Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

Bumgarner (5-6) allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings to end a six-start winless stretch. He struck out four and walked one.

Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles allowed two runs and two hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Texas brought in southpaw Brett Martin (2-3) to face the left-handed-hitting Varsho to start the eighth. The strategy was foiled when Varsho smacked an 0-1 slider an estimated 422 feet over the fence in right to give Arizona the 3-2 lead. It was Varsho’s fifth homer of the season.

Joakim Soria allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Tyler Clippard registered his first save since July 22, 2018.

Clippard fanned the first two batters in the ninth before walking Curtis Terry and giving up a single to center to Charlie Culberson. He then retired Jose Trevino on a liner to third to conclude the game.

Peralta slammed an 0-2 slider some 404 feet over the fence in right center with one out in the second to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. It was Peralta’s fifth blast of the season and first since May 15.

The Rangers tied the score in the fourth when Adolis Garcia led off with a double and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s single to left center. Andy Ibanez followed with a double to right, and later in the inning, Culberson hit a sacrifice fly to left to give Texas a 2-1 lead.

Arizona loaded the bases in the seventh on Josh VanMeter’s leadoff double and a pair of one-out walks. Andrew Young hit a sacrifice fly to center to knot the score.

--Field Level Media