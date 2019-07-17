Vargas' birthday bash helps D-backs top Rangers

Ildemaro Vargas homered on his birthday, rookie Alex Young allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Jul 16, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jarrod Dyson (1) runs to second base with a double in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Vargas, 28, hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Lance Lynn (12-5) to give the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead. Lynn had been 6-0 in his career against Arizona.

Young (3-0) retired the first batter in the bottom of the sixth before being replaced after 79 pitches. The left-hander gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one in his third career start.

The Rangers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth off Yoshihisa Hirano. Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly off Yoan Lopez made it 5-2, but then Hunter Pence lined into a double play to first baseman Jake Lamb.

Arizona pulled away with four runs in the ninth on two hits, one walk, two stolen bases and two errors.

Lynn had set down 12 consecutive batters before four straight Diamondbacks reached base in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Vargas and Tim Locastro singled with one out, and Jarrod Dyson walked to load the bases. Ketel Marte blooped a single to left to drive in two runs.

Arizona scored two more runs in the sixth inning. Kevin Cron, serving as the designated hitter in the interleague series, singled to lead off the frame. Lynn retired the next two batters before Vargas launched his fifth home run of the season.

Young, who was pulled after 71 pitches in his most recent start despite working on a no-hitter through six innings, extended his streak of hitless innings to 9 2/3 over three appearances before giving up a one-out single in the second.

Young surrendered his only run Tuesday when Joey Gallo homered to center with two outs in the fourth to tie the game at 1. It was Gallo’s 22nd home run of the year.

Arizona scored in the first inning when Eduardo Escobar singled to drive in Dyson, who led off with a double.

Marte went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs. Arizona catcher Alex Avila struck out four times.

