Trumbo homers twice as Orioles outscore Rangers

Mark Trumbo hit two homers and drove in a season-high five runs as the Baltimore Orioles earned a 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Orioles, who own the majors’ worst record, snapped their three-game losing skid. The Rangers, last in the American League West, had their three-game win streak broken as Baltimore salvaged the finale of a four-game series.

Trumbo, who has 15 homers this season, went 3-for-4. It was his second multi-homer game of the season.

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar finished 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and a single, falling a triple short of the cycle. He also drew a walk and stole a base.

Villar and Trumbo hit Nos. 3 and 4 in the lineup on Sunday, tormenting Rangers starter Drew Hutchison (1-2) and reliever Matt Moore.

Hutchison lasted just three innings, allowing six hits, three walks and six runs. Moore was stung for four hits and three runs in four innings. Hutchison and Moore each yielded two homers.

Orioles starter Yefry Ramirez, however, failed to turn all that offensive support into a victory. He was left with a no-decision after allowing five hits, five walks and five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Baltimore reliever Tanner Scott (2-2) picked up the win, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out four.

The Orioles opened the scoring in the first on Trumbo’s RBI single to center. Texas moved in front in the bottom of the first on a two-run single from Robinson Chirinos.

Austin Wynns’ three-run homer in the second gave Baltimore a 4-2 lead, but Texas battled back again, taking a 5-4 lead in the bottom of that same frame. Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo picked up RBIs for Texas in that inning.

Baltimore took the lead back on Trumbo’s two-run homer in the third. Villar’s homer gave the Orioles a 7-5 edge in the fifth, and Trumbo made the score 9-5 with his two-run jack in the seventh.

Texas cut the deficit to 9-6 in the eighth on Rougned Odor’s RBI groundout, but Mychal Givens retired all four batters he faced for his second save of the season.

