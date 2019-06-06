DeShields' 4th hit lifts Rangers over O's in 12

Delino DeShields singled to center with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 2-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night in the middle game of their three-game series.

Jun 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick former player Dirk Nowitzki throws out a first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers put runners on first and second with two outs against left-hander Paul Fry (0-3), the Orioles’ fifth pitcher, when DeShields grounded a single to center that scored pinch runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa with the game-winning run.

That capped a 4-for-6 night for DeShields, and all four hits were singles. He scored the other Texas run.

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (3-1), the Rangers’ sixth pitcher, retired Baltimore in order in the 12th and earned the victory.

Starter Mike Minor battled through 5 2/3 innings for Texas, weaving in and out of trouble. He gave up no runs on seven hits and two walks but struck out seven.

John Means gave the Orioles another good starting effort. The rookie left-hander allowed one run on four hits in six innings — striking out five with one walk.

The only run Means allowed came in the first when DeShields singled with one out and then scored when Elvis Andrus lined a double to right.

Baltimore lost starting catcher Pedro Severino in that inning after he took a foul ball from DeShields off the face mask. He stayed in for a few more batters before the Orioles took him out, and Chance Sisco replaced him.

Severino suffered a head contusion but no signs of a concussion. The catcher hit three homers in Baltimore’s 12-11 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Orioles wasted a number of scoring chances in the early innings. They were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base through five innings. Overall, Baltimore went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position — and that one hit didn’t score a run.

Baltimore could not do anything offensively until rookie shortstop Richie Martin tied the game in the ninth with a one-out solo homer off of Shawn Kelley.

The Orioles also lost two other players to injuries. Second baseman Jonathan Villar left with a sore right thumb and right fielder DJ Stewart exited with a sprained right ankle.

—Field Level Media