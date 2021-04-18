Freddy Galvis helps Orioles bury Rangers

EditorsNote: changed to “Texas” in 1st graf, adds hyphen in “three-game series”, adds “in the seventh inning” in 4th graf, fixed 3-for-5 in 6th graf

Freddy Galvis went 4-for-4 with two doubles and sparked the Baltimore Orioles’ late comeback to beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

Galvis, Baltimore’s No. 9 hitter, recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game as the Orioles secured the first two games of the three-game series.

Galvis entered the series hitting .167.

His first of two doubles (third of four extra-base hits in the series) came with two outs in the seventh inning and set up Cedric Mullins’ RBI single to tie the game at 1.

Trey Mancini’s run-scoring double capped a string of three consecutive hits off Rangers reliever Joely Rodriguez to lead off the eighth inning and give Baltimore the lead for good. Ryan Mountcastle followed with a sac fly to deep right.

Maikel Franco went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the ninth off reliever Brett de Geus while Mancini and DJ Stewart each went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Texas squandered a quality start from rookie Dane Dunning, who tossed six shutout innings, striking out five with no walks and only five hits -- all singles -- in his first start this season where he pitched past the fifth inning.

David Dahl, who homered in Friday’s game and went 2-for-4 on Saturday, singled to left off Orioles starter Dean Kremer to score Nate Lowe and give the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Galvis kept the Rangers from adding on when he made a diving stop on a sharp grounder by Nick Solak and then flipped the ball backhanded to Rio Ruiz, while still lying on the ground, to start a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Kremer, who exited after 4 2/3 innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed one run on five hits. Four Orioles relievers combined to allow only two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Willie Calhoun (left groin strain) went 2-for-4, and Brock Holt (right hamstring strain) reached base on a walk in their returns to Texas’ lineup.

--Field Level Media