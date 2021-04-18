Nate Lowe drives in winner as Rangers edge Orioles in 10

The host Texas Rangers won a pitchers’ duel in Arlington on Sunday afternoon when Nate Lowe singled in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0.

Apr 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the stadium before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas right-hander Kyle Gibson pitched eight innings of shutout ball and Baltimore left-hander John Means went seven but neither factored into the decision.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the 10th, Eli White bunted with the courtesy runner at second but right-hander Travis Lakins fielded it and threw over to third for the out.

After a wild pitch moved White to second with one out, Willie Calhoun walked. With two outs, another wild pitch moved the runners up, leading to a Nick Solak walk.

With the bases loaded, Lowe singled through the left side of the infield, scoring White to end it.

Lakins (1-1) took the loss with Texas left-hander John King (1-0) picking up the win after he pitched the top of the 10th.

Baltimore had a scoring opportunity in the 10th with a runner at third and one out.

Trey Mancini singled to right but Adolis Garcia threw a rocket to catcher Jose Trevino, who collided with Maikel Franco for the second out. Franco appeared to hurt his shoulder in the collision.

Mancini was stranded at first when King struck out Freddy Galvis.

The two starting pitchers had almost identical numbers.

Gibson didn’t issue a walk in his eight innings, giving up four hits and striking out six. He threw 97 pitches, 66 for strikes.

Means went seven for the Orioles and he allowed three hits with nine strikeouts as he lowered his ERA to 1.52. Means walked two while throwing 96 pitches with 66 going for strikes.

The Orioles pulled Means and brought out Adam Plutko to pitch the eighth.

Calhoun led off the eighth with a single before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt down the first-base side from Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Plutko walked Solak which brought out reliever Paul Fry.

Fry worked out of the jam, getting Lowe to fly out to left and Garcia then flew out to right.

With Gibson out after eight innings, Texas brought in reliever Ian Kennedy and the strong pitching only continued.

In the top of the ninth, Kennedy struck out Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart and Franco on just 15 pitches.

--Field Level Media