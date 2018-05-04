Mazara, Rangers rout Red Sox

EditorsNote: fixes “six” in second graf

Nomar Mazara capped a six-run fourth inning with a three-run home run Thursday night, helping the Texas Rangers run away from the Boston Red Sox en route to an 11-5 victory in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Minor (3-1) pitched six effective innings for his second consecutive win, helping the Rangers open a seven-game homestand on a positive note.

The loss was the seventh in the last 12 games for the Red Sox, who were opening a 10-game trip.

After a home run by Mookie Betts helped the Red Sox get within 4-3 headed into the last of the fourth, the Rangers took advantage of the wildness of Boston starter David Price (2-4) to knock out the star left-hander.

Jurickson Profar got the uprising going with a walk, after which Robinson Chirinos and Ryan Rua connected for one-out singles, increasing the Texas lead to 5-3.

Delino DeShields loaded the bases with a third consecutive hit, and after Price struck out Shin-Soo Choo for the second out, he walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa to force in the inning’s second run.

Price was pulled in favor of Hector Velazquez at that point, but a wild pitch made it 7-3 before Mazara smacked his sixth homer of the season over the fence in right-center, putting the Rangers in command with a seven-run lead.

Price took his third straight loss, charged with nine runs (seven earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Minor allowed three runs and seven hits in his six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

One of the hits Minor allowed was Betts’ fourth home run in the last two games. The solo shot in the second inning was his American League-leading 12th of the season.

Mazara finished with five RBIs, one shy of his career best, helping the Rangers win for just the second time in five games.

Mazara, DeShields, Choo and Chirinos had two hits apiece for Texas, while DeShields and Profar scored twice each.

The Rangers out-hit the Red Sox 11-9.

Betts added a sacrifice fly and two-run double to complete a four-RBI game. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez added two hits each for the Red Sox.

