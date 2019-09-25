Rodriguez gets 19th win as Red Sox outlast Rangers

J.D. Martinez had two hits and three RBIs to back a laboring Eduardo Rodriguez in his 19th win as the Boston Red Sox held off the Texas Rangers 12-10 Tuesday at Arlington, Texas.

Sep 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. each drove in a pair for the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series. Rodriguez (19-6) battled to get through the minimum five innings to earn the victory, allowing a season-high seven runs on 11 hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Rodriguez threw 113 pitches and notched his 200th strikeout of the season during the outing. He now has 205. He’ll get the chance to reach 20 wins in Boston’s season finale Sunday.

Brandon Workman picked up his 16th save for the Red Sox (82-75), who ensured themselves a winning season.

Rougned Odor and Scott Heineman each had three RBIs for the Rangers (75-82), who ensured a losing campaign. Texas held a 15-14 edge in hits.

Boston spotted Rodriguez a four-run lead in the top of the first inning, though the left-hander coughed it all up in the bottom of the frame. The teams traded runs in the second before the Red Sox pulled ahead for good when Mitch Moreland scored on an error in the third for a 6-5 lead.

Rodriguez pitched a clean third and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. His offense then scored six more runs to give him a 12-5 lead entering the bottom of the fifth. Rodriguez gave up a two-run homer to Odor and put two more men on before Delino DeShields got him his final out when he was caught stealing second.

Replay appeared to show DeShields getting in safe, but the Rangers had already lost their challenge and couldn’t protest the call.

From there, Texas added two in the sixth to get within 12-9 and another run in the seventh, but would get no closer.

Rangers opener Edinson Volquez gave up four runs on five hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Ariel Jurado (7-11) followed him and surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits over three innings.

Boston outfielder Mookie Betts exited the contest in the bottom of the third with an injured foot. He had hit his 29th homer of the year in the second.

—Field Level Media